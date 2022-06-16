Advanage Diversified Products, Inc. now Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)



MBE certification demonstrates to the public that ADP is vetted and the kind of business you would want to do business with.Customers making purchases from anMBE certified vendor like ADP take advantage of Federal and State incentives, tax breaks, and potential rebates. Purchases from Advanage now count toward that organizations minority spending goals.





Founded in 2010, ADP invented, manufactures and markets ADVANAGE the Wonder Cleaner® (rand name: ADVANAGE 20X Multipurpose Cleaner). 20X has 100s of uses; is powerful enough to remove oil spots from the driveway yet can be gentle enough for your finest fabrics. This extraordinary cleaner contains the companys proprietary surfactant that enables it to easily cut through grease and grime. 20X is phosphate free which helps keep our nations lakes and streams safer for future generations.





For more information about the company, its products and its MBE Certification go to www.advanage20X.com/ABUS.html.

