Joanna Vander Vlugt’s Dealer’s Child Was A Canadian Book Club Awards Finalist



Jade Thyme must delve into her mothers free-spirited past if she wants to prove her father was murdered and hadnt died from a cocaine overdose.





Legislative Clerk Adam Younghusband drops on Jades desk damning evidence regarding the islands once feared drug dealer, Oscar Cooper. Immediately Jade and Sage are targets as they uncover generations of drug dealers, while hiding from an arsonist determined to destroy them. Is it all connected? From her mother’s ghost appearing on the picnic table to a possessed typewriter tapping a warning, 1968 clashes with the present as Jade uncovers a deadly secret while trying to stay one step ahead of a murderer hellbent on revenge.





About the Author:



Joanna Vander Vlugt is an author and illustrator. As a teenager, she drew charcoal portraits and wrote mysteries. Her short mysteries Egyptian Queen and The Parrot and Wild Mushroom Stuffing were published in Crime Writers of Canada mystery anthologies. Her essay, No Beatles Reunion was published in the Dropped Threads 3: Beyond the Small Circle anthology. Her amateur sleuth thriller series features the sister duo, Jade and Sage. The Unravelling and the sequel Dealers Child were both Canadian Book Club Awards finalists. She is working on book three. Joanna is proud of her podcast JCVArtStudio and the many artists and authors shes interviewed. Her motorcycle illustrations have been purchased world-wide.





Contact Information:



