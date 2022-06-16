Joanna Vander Vlugt’s Dealer’s Child Was A Canadian Book Club Awards Finalist

Jade Thyme must delve into her mothers free-spirited past if she wants to prove her father was murdered and hadnt died from a cocaine overdose.
Legislative Clerk Adam Younghusband drops on Jades desk damning evidence regarding the islands once feared drug dealer, Oscar Cooper. Immediately Jade and Sage are targets as they uncover generations of drug dealers, while hiding from an arsonist determined to destroy them. Is it all connected? From her mother’s ghost appearing on the picnic table to a possessed typewriter tapping a warning, 1968 clashes with the present as Jade uncovers a deadly secret while trying to stay one step ahead of a murderer hellbent on revenge.
Joanna Vander Vlugt is an author and illustrator. As a teenager, she drew charcoal portraits and wrote mysteries. Her short mysteries Egyptian Queen and The Parrot and Wild Mushroom Stuffing were published in Crime Writers of Canada mystery anthologies. Her essay, No Beatles Reunion was published in the Dropped Threads 3: Beyond the Small Circle anthology. Her amateur sleuth thriller series features the sister duo, Jade and Sage. The Unravelling and the sequel Dealers Child were both Canadian Book Club Awards finalists. She is working on book three. Joanna is proud of her podcast JCVArtStudio and the many artists and authors shes interviewed. Her motorcycle illustrations have been purchased world-wide.
