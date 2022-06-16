Bacardi Expands Its TAILS® COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL Range: New Look, New Cocktails, Same Premium Quality

Hamilton, Bermuda – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Thousands of outlets across Europe are already enjoying a new revenue stream by serving TAILS COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL, and this year were planning to more than double that number  the momentum is huge.



With the new flavors, were catering for even more tastes and occasions  from summer terraces to cosy winter bars  offering an exciting opportunity for the hospitality industry to tap into the growing demand for cocktails.



Evert-Jan Bos, General Manager, TAILS COCKTAILS.

The Whisky Sour and the Rum Punch join TAILS COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL range

Available now across Western Europe, with refreshed design

Offers hospitality industry hassle-free, quality cocktails, at scale

Creates a new revenue stream for thousands of outlets as demand for cocktails increases

Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, has expanded its pioneering TAILS® COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL range with new cocktails and a new look, available now for the hospitality industry across Western Europe.





The premium batched cocktail brand offers the on-trade a hassle-free solution for serving quality cocktails easily, quickly and consistently at scale. Serving a TAILS cocktail takes as little as 15 seconds, and no specialist training is required.





The expanded range of classic and contemporary cocktails, all crafted using the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands has two new additions; the Whisky Sour, made with DEWARS® Blended Scotch whisky; and the Rum Punch, made with BACARDĺ® rum.





The expanded range also includes the Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail and Espresso Martini Cocktail, both made with 42BELOW® vodka; the Gin Garden Cocktail made with BOMBAY® Dry gin and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur; and the Classic Mojito and Berry Mojito, both made with BACARDĺ rum.





As well as the new-look 1L bottles, there are also three TAILS COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL 20L kegs  the Passion Fruit Spritz made with 42BELOW® vodka, and the Classic Mojito and Caribbean Punch, both made with BACARDÍ rum  rolling out this summer, allowing outlets to serve cocktails on draught for even quicker, easier service.





With a full live music and events line-up back in Europe this year, Bacardi will also bring high quality cocktails to festivals at scale, with TAILS COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL at more than 20 of the biggest festivals across the UK, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.





The range sits alongside the companys recent launch of TAILS COCKTAILS, which takes TAILS into the off-trade for the first time, pioneering a new ready-to-shake category within cocktails-at-home.





For more information, visit www.tailscocktails.com/professional.





About the TAILS® COCKTAILS PROFESSIONAL range



TAILS COCKTAILS crafts expertly batched cocktails to ensure consistent quality and speed of service throughout the hospitality and events industry. Established in 2010, TAILS COCKTAILS was founded with a vision to make high-quality cocktails more accessible to a wider audience of cocktail lovers. Each TAILS cocktail begins with the highest quality, premium spirits  BACARDI® rum, 42BELOW® vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, DEWARS® Blended Scotch whisky and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur  blended with top quality ingredients. The range is available in both 1L bottles and 20L kegs with draught pillars. The TAILS COCKTAILS brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Visit www.tailscocktails.com/professional.





About Bacardi



Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWARS® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY® Dry gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSONS® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on , LinkedIn or Instagram