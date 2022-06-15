ESL QuickSwitch® Model Release Fiber Optic Switch with Simultaneous Switching of Four Channels



The Model 6251 features all twenty ports on the back panel, and the display on the front panel includes the four labeled pushbuttons and LED indicators. The dimension of this model is 19 W x 5.25 H x 13.08 D and is designed to fit a standard 19 rack. The unit is a high-quality sealed switch enclosed in an all metal, black chassis, full rack size, 3U switch.





Each fiber port is SC Duplex, single mode, 9/125 micron, and supports dual window wavelength 1300nm and 1550nm. All fiber signals are switched via break-before-make MEMS based mirror switch technology. The model is transparent to data speed and format. This switch improved network efficiency by allowing the sharing of peripherals without the need to plug and unplug cables.





The power supply unit that is included is an external 100VAC/240VAC, 50Hz/60Hz wall mount. The product has a wide range power option available that is ideal for international applications. The power module is a 100-240 VAC input, 12 VDC output, power supply with 2-pin phoenix connectors, and is available in place of the wall mount power supply.





All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.





Carina Paiva, Media Marketing Specialist



Electro Standards Laboratories



36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921



Tel: 401-943-1164



Fax: 401-946-5790



Email: eslab ( @ ) ElectroStandards dot com



https://www.electrostandards.com/

