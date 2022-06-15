Black Woman-Owned Women’s Sanitizing Napkin From The-O’Dora Launches

Ladies! Time To Stop Toxic Shock Syndrome And Adore Your Healthy Period With Grace. Miss. Arlene’s launches an all-natural sanitary napkin line, The-O’Dora to cater to women who suffer from Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). This black-owned brand was created by a woman who suffers severe sensitivity to the chemicals in major label sanitary products for women. The FDA-approved The-O’Dora Sanitary Napkins currently come in a variety pack with 7 days worth of sanitary wipes for $24.99.



Made for a woman by a woman, the product focuses on the health of the consumer rather than giving the user a means to an end.

According to the website Key product features include: Made with Proven Negative Ion Technology That Powerfully Shields Against Germs & Bacteria, Diminishes Bad Odor. “We feel the great need to educate and make them aware of health hazards associated with their monthly menstrual cycle. The awareness should be created to emphasize why the use of natural sanitary products is extremely important.” States the Founder & Owner of The-O’Dora Brands.

Many studies show when you use all-natural products in your day-to-day life, it will aid and assist with preventing many issues with your natural body. Our new Natural Sanitary Napkins with new and advanced features that efficiently solve your problems and eliminate all your worries. Offered with new and advanced properties which make the product thin yet super-absorbent with a safe polymer that is up to 10 times more absorbent than conventional pads and holds more than 300 times its weight in liquid. The smooth soft, organic cotton outer layer embraces your skin giving you unparalleled relaxation. The unique ion strip may help to reduce pain and inflammation and may help to eliminate unwanted odors. Our focus is on nurturing other women through their difficult menstruations as the founder’s mother once did for her.

One of our goals is to help women through to a pain-free and happy period. More information about the The-O’Dora brand story and resources/ guides for a healthier menstruation cycle can be found on the website under the ‘The-O’Dora’ tab. Follow Miss Arlene’s on Twitter or Instagram (@miss_arlenes).

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with the company. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.

About Miss Arlene’s

Founded by Arlene Parris of Miss. Arlene’s, these new and health-focused natural sanitary napkins are made and designed with her late loving mother in mind, Theodora [Tee]. While growing up Parris experienced difficult cramping that dictated her to be on bed rest once a month. Her mother used Herbs and some loving care to nurse her back to health. It was not until a few years ago she learned that the pads she was using were made from absorbent material like wood pulp which was bleached with chlorine and degraded waste material. In conclusion, learning that all of these chemicals could cause Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS).

After extensive research, Parris found the natural pads that she knows saved her life. These pads were even sold in her store. When these sanitary napkins became obsolete, Parris understood there was nothing like this on the U.S. market she took the initiative to create her brand of natural feminine pads for women who suffer from sensitivity to chemicals in their sanitary products.

After extensive research, Paris found the natural pads that she knows saved her life. These pads were even sold in her store. When these sanitary napkins became obsolete, Paris understood there was nothing like this on the U.S. market she took the initiative to create her brand of natural feminine pads for women who suffer from sensitivity to chemicals in their sanitary products.