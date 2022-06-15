Apex Remodeling & Contracting – Certified Roofing Contractor in Wichita, KS, Offers The Best Roofing Services

Wichita, Kansas – is the largest city in Kansas and is considered the cultural and economic center of the state. The city is located in south-central Kansas on the Arkansas River. The city has a temperate climate with hot, humid summers and cold, dry winters, which can affect your roofing system.

That’s why it’s essential to have a reliable and professional roofing company in Wichita, KS, to count on for all your roofing needs. That is when Apex Remodeling and Contracting comes into play; they offer top-notch services in Wichita, KS.

Apex Remodeling and Contracting has been providing roofing services to homeowners and businesses in the Wichita, KS, area for over 20 years. They started as a family-owned and operated business in 2017, which nowadays is a full-service roofing contractor specializing in roof installation, roof repair, roof maintenance, and replacement. They offer a wide variety of roofing materials and services to meet the needs of their customers.

Apex Remodeling and Contracting is fully licensed and insured, and all of their work is backed by a five-year workmanship warranty. They offer free estimates, and their rates are very competitive. If you need a roofing contractor in Wichita, KS, Apex Remodeling and Contracting is your one-stop-shop for all your roofing needs!

A certified roofing inspector performs Apex Remodeling and Contracting roofing inspections. The inspection process is as follows:

The roofing inspector will first visually inspect the entire roof system. That will help them identify any signs of damage or wear and tear. They will then go on to the roof and conduct a more thorough inspection. The roofing inspector will check for any loose or missing shingles and any signs of water damage. They will also check the flashing and gutters to ensure they are in good condition and not leaking. After the inspection, the roofing inspector will report their findings to the customer.

If your roof needs repair, and you need a roofing company in Wichita, KS, then Apex Remodeling and Contracting will gladly provide you with a free repair cost estimate. They will work with their customers to find the best solution for their needs.

As you can see, they have indeed qualified roofers and are the best option for all your residential and commercial roofing needs in Wichita, KS.

They are ready to help homeowners upscale their homes and turn up their curb appeal; Apex Remodeling & Contracting prides itself on getting the job done right and leaving its customers satisfied. For more information about them and their services, visit their website at https://apexremod.com/.