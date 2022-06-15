Aldelo Express Cloud POS Restaurant Technology Platform Recently Announced the Availability of Aldelo Express for Android tablets on the Google Play Store



Aldelo Express merchants gain added flexibility by selecting from a wide variety of available and affordable POS devices capable of supporting a complete restaurant operation with the full-featured capabilities of Aldelo Express POS. Merchants can elect to use any combination of iPad and Android tablets, or all-in-one Android mobile devices that are ideally suited for restaurants, food trucks, food courts, pop-ups, stadiums, and other remote operations.





Aldelo Express is specifically designed to include every POS feature while providing merchants the freedom of selecting the right hardware solutions based on the needs of the restaurant and the services provided to customers. With a variety of merchant- and customer-facing solutions available with Aldelo Express, operators go mobile by engaging customers table-side, waiting in line, in outdoor patio areas, and even in remote locations.





Expanding Aldelo Express POS Android offerings is another example of Aldelos commitment to offer merchants proven, readily available and affordable hardware options for comprising a POS solution that meets their operational needs. says Jeff Moore, VP of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. Aldelo is listening and responding to the markets demand for non-proprietary POS hardware choices that meet the needs of an evolving restaurant industry with new demands for delivering great dining experiences inside and outside of the restaurant space.





By providing merchants with non-proprietary hardware options, Aldelo Express cost of acquisition and total cost of ownership is far below that of the industry average. For Aldelo Express merchants this means selecting from a variety of name brand POS tablet options priced under $500. Both Android and iPad tablets can be purchased outright or via two- and three-year affordable payment plans, with zero interest. For merchants that utilize approved merchant services, the Aldelo Express POS software and support services are included.





All Aldelo POS devices print orders directly to the kitchen and bar, supporting up to twenty individual printers or kitchen display systems (KDS). Android and iPad tablets coupled with Android mobile solutions allow merchants to accept mobile credit card payments on- and off-premises, including at-the-door customer delivery transactions via swipe, tap, or dip. Android mobile devices also provide back-up capabilities in the event of a network or power outage, allowing merchants to continue operating or securely settle open customer orders.





Learn more at www.aldelo.com and www.masa.plus

