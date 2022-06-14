Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for instructions given to make 10 lakh recruitments in Mission Mode in one and a half years in all government departments and ministries





The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the instructions given to make 10 lakh recruitments in Mission Mode in one and half years in all government departments and ministries.





Through a tweet, the Union Home Minister said “The basis of New India is its youth power, to empower them Shri Modi is working continuously. Shri Modi’s directive to make 10 lakh recruitments in mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.”





The Union Home Ministry has taken steps to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode as per the instructions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make 10 lakh recruitments in all government departments and ministries in one and a half years.







नए भारत का आधार उसकी युवा शक्ति है, जिसको सशक्त बनाने के लिए मोदी जी निरंतर कार्यरत है। मोदी जी द्वारा सभी सरकारी विभागों व मंत्रालयों में 1.5 साल में मिशन मोड में 10 लाख भर्ती करने का निर्देश युवाओं में नयी आशा और विश्वास लायेगा। इसके लिए @narendramodi जी का धन्यवाद करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/9RdzdTU259 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2022 In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts & Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 14, 2022

