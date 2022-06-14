Recruitment of 10 lakh people to be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years: PM





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries. He also instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.





“PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”







PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.

