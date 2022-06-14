Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects suspected smuggling case using heavy-duty excavators (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects suspected smuggling case using heavy-duty excavators (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs on June 9 mounted an anti-smuggling operation in the western waters of Hong Kong and detected a case suspected of using heavy-duty excavators’ structural spaces to conceal smuggled goods in the waters off Black Point. Five heavy-duty excavators and a batch of suspected smuggled goods, including mobile phones and suspected controlled medicines, with a total estimated market value of about $10 million were seized.





Through intelligence analysis, Customs officers in the evening on that day conducted an operation against sea smuggling in the above-mentioned waters and intercepted a river trade vessel heading towards Mainland waters. After inspection, the officers found a batch of suspected smuggled goods, including mobile phones and suspected controlled medicines, inside four heavy-duty excavators on board the vessel.





After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers the next day raided a storehouse in Yuen Long. One heavy-duty excavator and a batch of suspected smuggled mobile phones concealed inside the excavator were further seized.





During the operation, a 58-year-old man and a 34-year-old man suspected to be connected with the case were arrested by Customs officers on board the vessel and in the storehouse respectively.





An investigation is ongoing and the likelihood of further arrests is not ruled out.





Customs stresses that it will keep up its enforcement action and will continue to fiercely combat sea smuggling activities by actively pursuing risk-management and intelligence-based enforcement strategies, along with mounting targeted anti-smuggling operations at suitable times. The department will also continue working closely with the law enforcement agencies in the Mainland through intelligence exchanges and joint enforcement actions to land a solid blow against smuggling activities.





Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years. Moreover, any person who imports or exports pharmaceutical products and medicines without a valid licence commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $500,000 and imprisonment for two years.





Under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance, any person who possesses any poison included in Part 1 of the Poisons List other than in accordance with provisions commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for two years.





Members of the public may report any suspected violation of the above-mentioned ordinances to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).