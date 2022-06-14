Home Remodel Pro of Austin Wins Angi Super Service Award

Home Remodel Pro prides itself in over-delivering when it comes to its luxury kitchen and bathroom remodels in the greater Austin, TX area. This ongoing effort, in spite of a challenging year fraught with labor and material shortages, helped them win the sought-after Angi Super Service Award.

The Angi (formerly Angie’s List) award is given to service providers who display “hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.” Winners met strict eligibility requirements, including maintaining the highest customer service ratings.

Angi estimates that 89% of U.S. homeowners are currently renovating their homes or plan to do so. This high demand, coupled with global supply chain issues and labor shortages, have made contractors’ jobs all the more difficult. However, Home Remodel Pro continued to garner top ratings in spite of the difficulties.

“Our value proposition is that we always go above and beyond on our luxury kitchen and bath remodeling,” said John Golat, President of the family-owned-and-operated Home Remodel Pro. “While some contractors struggled to find workers, we maintained our highly skilled team and were able to continue over-delivering, even during a difficult year.”

Golat said that while many contractors cut corners to lower prices and get customers in the door, his team never wavers on quality workmanship.

“We aren’t in the business of skimping on materials or craftsmanship,” said Golat. “A recurring comment from our customers is that our work looks and functions as beautifully years after the bathroom or kitchen remodel as it did the day we finished it. We take the time to do things right the first time so our clients don’t have to repair or redo things down the line.”

Golat said that this applies to his kitchen counters and cabinetry, bathroom waterproofing solutions, flooring, bathroom and kitchen tile, plumbing, window replacement, and more.

While Angi is affiliated with more than 200,000 service providers across the country, Home Remodel Pro was one of just 26,000 providers who were awarded the Super Service Award this year. According to Angi, this award helps homeowners find pros who will “go above and beyond, who sweat the small stuff and who treat their trades as craft.”

Home Remodel Pro offers free estimates and 3D design consultations. They are Better Business Bureau accredited and won the Best of Home Guide Award (2020 and 2021). For more information, visit homeremodelpro.com.

About Home Remodel Pro

Home Remodel Pro provides quality remodeling services — kitchens, bathrooms, additions, electrical, mechanical and plumbing services, finest custom cabinetry, etc. They are a family-owned general contractor serving Austin, Texas and surrounding areas.