Ethio Telecom Chooses Allot Traffic Management Solution

Ethiopias leading mobile provider to deploy Allots SmartTraffic QoE solution to improve network performance and customer experience.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced that Ethio Telecom in Ethiopia has selected the Allot SmartTraffic QoE solution. SmartTraffic QoE, which provides comprehensive network traffic analytics, plus flexible, granular and precise real-time bandwidth and congestion management. The solution will be implemented to improve network performance and QoE for Ethios mobile customers and to take advantage of its PCEF (Policy and Charging Enforcement Function) features to enable new and more competitive service plans.





The SmartTraffic QoE solution from Allot prioritizes critical applications over those that hog bandwidth based on Key Quality Indicators (KQIs). Using those KQIs, network traffic is intelligently shaped to ensure that heavy users do not negatively impact the Quality of Experience (QoE) of regular customers.





We are proud to count Ethio Telecom as a new member of the family of Allot CSP customers, said Amir Oren, Vice President Sales, EMEA and LATAM at Allot. In addition to Allots superior technology and functionality, our other successful deployments in Africa and the fact that we could offer local support showed Ethio that Allot was the best choice for network analytics and QoE.





