Thinksgiving® Honored at the 2022 What’s Right with the Region Awards, Recognized for Demonstrating Innovative Solutions

FOCUS St. Louis, the region’s premier leadership nonprofit organization, honored Filament’s Thinksgiving® at its 2022 What’s Right with the Region Awards for making a difference. Thinksgiving® was one of four honorees in the Demonstrating Innovative Solutions category, which recognizes initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and vision in making the St. Louis region a better place to live, work, or visit.

Thinksgiving® is an initiative that connects teams from St. Louis companies with nonprofits for a day of creative problem-solving. Once paired, Thinksgiving® teams collaborate to identify innovative solutions to a broad mix of community-focused challenges – while building longer-lasting relationships between the companies and the nonprofits they’re serving.

“While St. Louis has no shortage of big challenges, there are hundreds of nonprofits doing amazing work addressing those challenges and business organizations willing to help. Thinksgiving® makes it easy for both businesses and nonprofits to connect with one another to do meaningful work together on a single day,” said Matt Homann, Founder and CEO of Filament and inventor of Thinksgiving®.

This year’s Thinksgiving® will take place on November 3. To learn more about this event and how to participate, please visit www.thinksgiving.org.

About Filament LLC

Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their own innovative meeting space in downtown St. Louis, but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings around the world. To learn more, please visit www.meetfilament.com.