Fourth Annual Titanic Virtual Authors’ Conference Hosts the Stars in April Author, Peggy Wirgau

The Fourth Annual Titanic Virtual Authors’ Conference will feature 5 authors and take place Saturday, June 18, from 10 AM – 3 PM. Childress Ink client, author Peggy Wirgau, will be speaking live from the Pigeon Forge Titanic Attraction and sharing her novel, The Stars in April.

Winner of the 2022 SCWC Notable Book Award for Outstanding Children’s/YA, The Stars in April is a fictionalized account of the true story of teen Titanic survivor and Michigander, Ruth Becker.

“We absolutely loved it,” says middle school teacher Carol Stathakis, at Our Shepherd Lutheran School in Birmingham, MI. “Near the end, I was so teary that I had to hand off the read-aloud to a student while I regained my voice. After the final sentence was read, the class erupted in spontaneous applause.”

The Stars in April can also be enjoyed as an audiobook, beautifully narrated by voice actress Krystal Hammond, available now through Amazon Audible.

Southern Christian Writers Conference 2022 Notable Book Award in Children’s/Young Adult Category ~ Selah Award Finalist ~ Literary Titan Book Award ~ School Library Journal Starred Review ~ Page-Turner Award Finalist ~ Featured, MTL Magazine ~ Featured, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, LLC ~ Cover of the Week, Cover Wars ~ Girls’ Life “Must-Read,” April/May 2021 ~ Book-of-the-Month, American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW) ~ Iron Stream Media Featured Book and Author, Fall Christian Product Expo 2021 ~ Featured Book and Speaker, Titanic Conference 2021 (#TitanicCon), Titanic Museum Attraction, Pigeon Forge TN.

Author Bio:

A Michigan native, Peggy Wirgau now lives in Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers. She has written for Appleseeds, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors.

A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children and one grandson. To learn more visit PeggyWirgau.com.

The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau www.peggywirgau.com, IlluminateYA Fiction/Iron Stream Media ISBN: 9781645263074 (HC) 781645263067 (SC)

Peggy Wirgau is available for speaking engagements and interviews.

For an author Q and A or press-related inquiries, please contact Kim McCulla at Kim.McCulla@IronStreamMedia.com.