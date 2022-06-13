Bolsa Chica Conservancy Named Nonprofit of the Year

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 California Nonprofit of the Year by California Assemblymember Janet Nguyen, 72nd District.

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is one of more than one hundred nonprofits to be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.

For more than thirty years, the Bolsa Chica Conservancy has worked to be good stewards of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve (BCER) and Wetlands. With the support of thousands of volunteers each year, the Conservancy works to preserve, protect, and restore the BCER and surrounding areas. Through education and restoration programs that stress hands-on engagement, the Conservancy strives to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

“Staff at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy are deeply devoted and dedicated in their efforts to provide meaningful learning experiences for visitors and volunteers of all ages. We are grateful and profoundly humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Janet Nguyen as a 2022 Nonprofit of the Year,” commented BCC Board Chairman Weikko Wirta.

“Nonprofit organizations play such a critical role in our communities, and the last two years of the pandemic have only served to highlight that,” noted Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), which serves as a partner for this awards program. “California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected officials the opportunity to shine a light on the important work nonprofits are doing in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

Additional Background

California Nonprofits Day is now in its seventh year. Each year legislators from across California choose a Nonprofit of the Year in their district.

Honorees and legislators are invited by CalNonprofits, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Senator Monique Limón (Santa Barbara), and Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Assemblymember Luz Rivas to a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day – Jun 8, 2022.

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

