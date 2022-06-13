Taekfundo, A Newly Created Taekwondo Style That Teaches Children Taekwondo-specific Skills With Fun



TaekFunDo is a special Taekwondo program aimed at helping child development. The program is uniquely designed to help children aged 3 to 7 develop physical, psychological, and social skills and gently teach Taekwondo-specific skills like kicking and punching, all within 45-minute sessions.





“I have been able to develop Taekfundo exclusively for children, make it fun to do, and be a great program for child development,” said Konarivand. “The fun part is essential since that keeps kids engaged: we ensure they are safe and sound while learning from us in an inspiring learning environment,” he added.





The enthusiasm surrounding the Taekfundo is high and growing. According to Konarivand, the program is already in some Swiss private schools and over a dozen learning centers. It’s taught using a game-based curriculum that aligns with the state’s early childhood education standards, and the benefits it offers are remarkable to parents.





“My daughter has been going for nearly three years and loves it. It improves confidence, teaches skills, and has massively helped her growth,” said a parent of TaekFunDo.





Through TaekfunDo’s uniquely-curated courses, children are guided and taught how to enhance their core skills, including balance, agility, coordination, and self-confidence. Highly qualified coaches teach the courses. They are certified and first-aid trained, WT registered, Taekwondo trained, and background checked. They undergo a rigorous training before being employed at TaekFunDo to ensure children are in a safer and more controlled environment.





For more information on TaekFunDo, visit www.taekfundo.com.





About TaekfunDo



TaekfunDo was founded in 2019 to bridge the gap in child development using Taekwondo-specific skills. Having fallen in love with the sport at the age of 6 and reaching black belt level three years later, Konarivand understands the need for a sport that could help children develop core skills in a fun and engaging environment. His only option was to start TaekFunDo in hopes that children would fall in love with the sport at an early age, just as he had.

