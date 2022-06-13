Scoobies Launches Its First SIS in Kolkata



The new store offers the brands new summer collection of school essentials, stationery, DIY, Art & Craft, and Magnetic toys for kids & stationery lovers. Scoobies stores in India are operated by Optimal Digitech Private Limited. The brand was founded by the husband-wife duo Vasundhra and Shantanu Dublish, accompanied by their business partner, Dharmesh Shah.





Scoobies has its online presence on major platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, and Firstcry. We want to make learning, entertaining & engaging for Indian kids with our stationery, collectibles, and magnetic DIY range. After Kolkata, were planning and will be launching our stores and our own warehouse set up in Mumbai and Pune. We will also expand to the southern part of India . said the founder of the company, Ms. Vasundhra Dublish.





Looking at the demand for Scoobies products and designs since the time it was launched in 2017, the management would now looking at expanding the footprint of the Scoobies brand in India.





Founded in 2017 Scoobies offers quirky and sassy school essentials, art & craft, and the magnetic DIY range. The brand aspires and brings to India some of the most offbeat products that are of premium quality and match the international safety guidelines for kids. Within a short span of time, Scoobies covered major Indian cities and have 16 plus outlets across the country including in top retail chains like Hamleys, Crosswords, and Iconic Kids. Apart from offline stores and its own online portal, Scoobies has its presence on 10 plus top-notch online shopping platforms.

###