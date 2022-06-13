Sabrion Announces the Appointment of New CEO Brion Carroll II

Sabrion LLC, an advisory group for the implementation of digital solutions and business process transformation, announced today the appointment of Brion Carroll II as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Principal. Mr. Carroll brings more than 25 years of relevant industry, program management, and IT experience to his new role as he previously served as Practice Director and Chief Master Architect for (KPIT) Birlasoft.

Sabrion welcomes Brion’s wealth of practical experience as well as his strong customer and industry relationships. His leadership as CEO will bring the organization into a new epoch of strategic advisory for a new digital age. In his role as CEO, he will be responsible for building organizational readiness, strategic partnerships, and managing the customer experiences for all vertical and horizontal business units. This will result in the improvement of gross margins and bring the company into a new innovative segment of retail and consumer goods as well as footwear and apparel. His results-oriented approach and unique abilities to understand digital solutions will play a key role in extending Sabrion’s customer base, while nurturing growth and strengthening the customer relationships.

“Sabrion’s primary purpose is to serve the customer and not Sabrion executives, which is completely different than other firms. Everything else, including emerging technologies, requirement gathering, business value assessments, roadmaps, and program management for digital transformation all stem from that primary purpose,” said Carroll. “I am excited to be part of a company that genuinely cares more about setting proper expectation, accountability and delivery than just winning accounts. Sabrion delivers expert opinions and creates a faster return for its customers while utilizing new technology as well as industry best practices. I have delivered both large and small transformation projects with great success and have been doing so repeatedly for over two decades. This is what I am focused on.”

Mr. Carroll also releases comprehensive articles, blogs, podcast series, enlightening interviews and accurate white papers that speak to the actual PLM, IoT, MDM and Industry 4.0 experiences as well as the truths about planning, selection, and innovation. He is a specialist at mitigating project risk in virtually every industry and continues to participate in the design, development, and deployment of digital solutions. He provides expert opinion on subjects such as trends in the industry, revenue reports, digital enterprise architectures including cloud, supply chain management, business process transformation, new product introduction, product portfolio management, regulatory compliance, design, master data management, virtual realities, and digital twin.