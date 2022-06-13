Aliso Niguel Mortgage is Proud to Start Offering Short Term Working Capital Financing to Qualified Businesses on June 15, 2022

Many successful businesses find time-to-time that they become cash strapped and need a quick cash infusion.

Getting a business line of credit from their bank can be challenging and time consuming with a voluminous amount of paperwork.

This is where the short-term working capital financing is key.

The business owner can get the money they need quickly, usually within 3-to-5 working days with very little paperwork. Loan payback terms run 3-to-12 months.

These loans are more expensive than a business line of credit, but they fill a needed niche and are very popular across businesses in the United States.

You can get more details by reaching out to Bryan Wilson, Owner of Aliso Niguel Mortgage.

bryan@anmcg.com