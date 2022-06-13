MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites Acquires TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Farmington, NM

Dinesh “Dan” Rama and Anthony Becerra of NewGen Advisory is pleased to announce the successful closing of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located in Farmington, New Mexico. Being within close range of some of Farmington’s unforgettable outdoor and cultural adventures such as Aztec Ruins National Monument, this 117-room suite property has maintained a powerful reputation with guests across major booking sites.

“We’re excited about the property and happy to be part of the Marriott family,” says CEO/President Ed Lasater of MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites. “We feel this asset fits well with our other holdings, namely the MCM Elegante properties throughout TX, NM, and CO.”

“The cooperation of all parties involved, and the buyer’s diligence with regards to the Marriott approval process made this a seamless closing,” says Anthony Becerra. “The Seller’s professionalism and transparency with his staff made for a smooth transition to the new ownership.”

NewGen Advisory assisted both Buyer and Seller in expediting the franchise process with Marriott insuring a smooth closing.

Why Choose NewGen Advisory?

Since our founding in 2007, NewGen Advisory has expanded to sixteen offices with brokerage relationships spanning across forty-two states. While being the leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, we provide our clients with a network of national and international industry leaders and qualified investors.

If you are considering the disposition of a Marriott, Hilton, or similarly branded properties, take advantage of the market and the elevated level of interest from buyers by reaching out to Anthony and Dan to start receiving offers now. To learn more about MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites, please click here.