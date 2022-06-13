Hardbacon Reveals the Best Credit Cards to Save on Gas

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 38,000 Canadians, revealed today its list of top credit cards for Canadians to save on gas.

Soaring gas prices combined with Canadians eager to get outdoors, have left many wondering how they can save. Fortunately, by using the right credit card responsibly and effectively, you can make the most of your summer.

For Canadians who are interested in hitting the road, there are a variety of credit cards to choose from that allow you to earn cash back or points rewards when you buy gas. To help you find the right credit card and as part of Hardbacon’s mission to help Canadians make better financial decisions, Hardbacon has rounded-up the best credit cards to help you save on the road.

“Switching to a credit card that rewards your spending habits is an easy way to make the most of your hard earned money,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “With gas prices at an all time high, it’s never been more interesting to consider how you can be saving.”

Hardbacon’s list highlights the main features of 7 credit cards available to Canadians to help them make the best choice for their lifestyle and needs.

The 7 Best Credit Cards to Save on Gas

CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa

TD Cash Back Visa Infinite

National Bank ECHO Cashback Mastercard

Scotiabank Platinum American Express

Canadian Tire Gas Advantage Mastercard

CIBC Costco Mastercard

BMO ​​CashBack World Elite Mastercard

Using the Hardbacon credit card comparison tool, you can choose the best one for you by breaking down your spending. Your personal experience will vary based on your own expenses.

Hardbacon’s top credit cards, including the complete list of 7 best credit cards in Canada to save on gas, can be found in more detail on Hardbacon’s blog.

