Kinetic GPO Collaborates with Premergency to Provide a Compliant Group Purchasing Contract to Public Sector Entities for Learning Management System Software

Kinetic GPO today announced that they have awarded a three-year contract to Premergency. Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for the broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, academics, school boards, and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada. The contract, RFSO 21-13, took effect May 1, 2022, and will remain active through April 30, 2025, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.

Through this competitively solicited contract, Kinetic GPO members will be able to empower their teams while developing skills and capacities to uncover their potential and keep growing.

“We’re excited to be working with Kinetic GPO and the benefits it brings to more organizations within the MASH sector,” said Dean DiMonte, CEO & Founder at Premergency.

Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements. Membership is free with no volume commitments.

“Premergency helps public sector entities to establish an efficient Learning & Development online environment while enhancing workflow through innovative SaaS solutions tailored to their organization’s needs, and we are pleased to provide a contract vehicle for nationwide learning management system software. Premergency has a strong track record with over 10 years of experience in building stronger communities and has empowered over 20,000 users. This contract will help participating members manage their online training programs in a compliant and efficient manner,” said Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic GPO.

About Premergency

As a specialized EdTech & Learning organization, Premergency aims to empower growth, learning, and continued development for people, teams, and communities by empowering organizations with innovative Learning and SaaS Solutions that help professionals build new skills and capacities.

Premergency focuses on innovation beyond learning to provide a comprehensive experience through a powerful and efficient learning environment with technology that simplifies workflow and helps them feel supported, confident and prepared.

Premergency is a proud Canadian-owned corporation serving organizations across industries looking to foster human connections and empower professional development.

About Kinetic GPO

Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, operations, furniture, energy solutions, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size.