Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh assures: Secondary Steel Industry’s issues are taken up on appropriate level





Ministry of Steel had an interactive session with steel companies based in Uttarakhand. The Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired the Interactive Session on Opportunities and Challenges of Secondary Steel Industries in Haridwar. The Minister interacted with the members of the Uttarakhand Steel Association and discussed opportunities and challenges in secondary steel industries and assured them that issues being faced by Steel Industry will be taken up at the appropriate level.









Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh also explained how Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring a business-friendly environment and simplification of the legal framework. Concerns of the industry were put forward by representatives from the companies which included a better environment for the industry, especially on finance, logistics, environment, and support for the small-scale industries in the sector. The Interactive Session which saw the participation of officials of steel companies based in Uttarakhand.









