L-Tron to Attend 2022 Honeywell Partner Sales Kickoff in Phoenix, AZ

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – June 10, 2022 – PRLog — L-Tron announces its participation in the upcoming 2022 Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services Partner and Commercial Kickoff. The event is scheduled to take place from June 13-15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With a focus on “Creating a Better Future Together,” Honeywell business partners will gather together to network, learn, and plan for the year ahead.

This year’s Honeywell event will commence with a partner welcome reception and dinner, followed by numerous networking opportunities, a keynote speech, and several breakout events focused on a review of the past year. Honeywell will also review their software, services, solutions and plans for the upcoming year. Longtime L-Tron Engineer, Charlie Waldman, will represent L-Tron at the Honeywell Kickoff. With a strong background in engineering, software development, control systems, and project management, Charlie has worked closely with L-Tron clients for over twenty years.

As a Honeywell Platinum Elite Partner, L-Tron has proudly worked with Honeywell for over forty years. L-Tron not only understands the workflow challenges faced by today’s manufacturing, healthcare, government, and retail businesses, but also collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver cost-effective solutions that optimize efficiency. Proactive communication, lifetime support, and operational excellence are just a few of the ways in which L-Tron demonstrates the highest levels of commitment to customers.

Click here (https://web.cvent.com/ event/83508919- a235-47e6-ac92- d1663…) to discover more about the 2022 Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services Partner and Commercial Kickoff. To learn more about Honeywell and L-Tron solutions, please visit https://www.l- tron.com/partners/ honeywell-scanning- and-mobility/ .