Career Communications Group expands Baltimore-based team with new appointments

BALTIMORE – June 10, 2022 – PRLog — Career Communications Group (CCG), an industry-leading media company supporting organizations in promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, has announced new appointments across its marketing, operations management, editorial, events, and metaverse departments.

The newly-appointed CCG hires include business developer Kwantrice (Kwan) Hurst; writer and editor Aliza Worthington; digital marketing and brand strategist Sterling McKinley; Montez Miller, former BET producer, videographer, and photographer; and April Valerie.

April Valerie has been hired as an Administrative Assistant. She assists the CEO with meetings and communications. As the Administrative Assistant to the CEO, she also assists with customer inquiries and scheduling executive appointments. April has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the Cordilleras, a coeducational research university in Baguio, Philippines.

Kwantrice (Kwan) Hurst is the Senior Vice President of Operations for STEM City USA, CCG’s award-winning metaverse. Kwan has over 20 years of experience in business management, network design, and marketing. She will be bringing her expertise to developing marketing and growth strategies, improving business operations, and building client relationships for the STEM City platform. Kwan holds a B.A. in Business Management/Computer Systems from St. Leo University and several design certifications. Kwan has previously worked with BEYA Stars and Stripes.

Aliza Worthington has been hired as CCG’s Events Script and Speech Writer. She has over ten years of experience writing articles and advocating for marginalized populations. She will be bringing her expertise to CCG to write scripts and assist with developing inspirational content. Aliza holds an M.A. in History from Johns Hopkins University. Aliza volunteers for a local advocacy group in her spare time.

Sterling McKinley has been hired as a Virtual Events Specialist. He has experience creating and facilitating interactive webinars, immersive virtual conferences, and developing captivating content user experiences. Sterling will support virtual client engagement and event marketing and curate business-building content and innovation on the STEM City platform. Sterling holds a B.A. in Science and Communications from Morgan State University.

Montez Miller has been hired as the Events Producer. She has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry and was the first woman from Detroit to work at BET. She produced programming for shows such as Video Soul, Video LP, Rap City, and other programs. Montez will be the point of contact for CCG’s event production team and is responsible for planning event activities, including selecting the personnel to execute the WOC STEM and BEYA STEM conferences and other events. Montez has been a part of CCG since 2020, working on the WOC/BEYA STEM conferences coordinating talent and content providers and assisting with technical coordination.

CCG has built strong, lasting partnerships with top companies and government agencies. The strength of these relationships has been developed around the premise that corporate diversity strategies will reap a positive return. CCG consultants/ associates work with partner organizations to position and use CCG's products and services to help partners expand the impact of their diversity strategies and programs.