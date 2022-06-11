Victory from the multi-talented hip hop / contemporary gospel artist Jeff Logan

Jeff Logan is a figurative and venerable one-man band. He is a producer, arranger, composer, lyricist and multi-instrumentalist who performed all the instruments on his new single as well as all of the vocals.

His compositions are wickedly clever with bass lines and chorus hooks that leave the listener mesmerized while simultaneously leaving them involuntarily hooked by compulsorily demanding one obey by tapping his/her feet and clapping those hands.

Jeff has previously produced and released music in the genres of smooth jazz, R&B and contemporary gospel on previous labels (Satin Records and Bass-Mint Records).

The new single, Victory – Smooth Gospel Mix is his debut release by Fire & Ice Entertainment Group, showcasing promise for the future things to come from Jeff’s ability to infuse hyper rhythm, clever phrasing and soulful music combined to create a victorious rendering of musical perfection.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.