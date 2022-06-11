Everybody Dance from the legendary Daryl Horne / TNT Powerhouse

TNT is back on the block with Daryl Horne and family!

Influenced by the community, culture and sounds of today, their music speaks to fans across the musical spectrum.

TNT Powerhouse was best known as a great local funk band from Cincinnati, Ohio. They played and opened concerts for numerous top national acts across the country, hundreds of colleges, army and air force bases.Their signature style is a melting pot of funk, jazz, pop, rock and other genres with a diverse collection of melodies and compositions.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.