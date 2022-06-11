NY Insurance Hub Agency Working to Educate Customers

The NY Insurance Hub Agency, known for its strong client relationships, is working to change the perception of the insurance industry as distant and uncaring. An independently-owned and operated insurance agency located in Albany, NY, New York’s Capital Region, the agency is focusing efforts to better reflect their enhanced product offerings and vision and commitment to servicing, educating, and building relationships with clients throughout the Capital District and the state of New York.

“It is just amazing at how many prospective new clients come to us with existing car, home, and business insurance and have almost no idea what their current coverage is, what their coverages mean, and whether or not there are gaps in their protection,” said James O’Brien, principal agent for the agency.

“Throughout the years, we have noticed a hole in the property and casualty insurance business where customers are not being guided, educated or even asked the pertinent questions needed to assess their risk of loss for proper protection. We feel that people deserve more and that it’s an agency’s responsibility to provide a higher level of service, guidance, education, and relationship building than many are receiving currently. This directly relates to our slogan to ‘Expect More’ from your insurance agency.”

The agency offers full lines of personal insurance such as home, auto, renter’s, mobile home and motorcycle coverage, as well as full commercial insurance including business owner’s policy, auto, property, habitational and contractor insurance.

Above all else, the NY Insurance Hub Agency also offers extensive education to their clients on insurance options and specialties via the agency’s newly designed website and social media channels.

NY Insurance Hub is a member agency of the Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading independent agency alliance in the Northeast. The insurance agency joined SAN Group in 2018, enabling it to offer more products from multiple top carriers and better serve the interests of its clients, while remaining a locally owned independent agency.

About NY Insurance Hub Agency

NY Insurance Hub is a provider of auto, home, business, and commercial insurance to the Capital Region and all of New York State. Committed to providing the right coverage at the right price, the agency shops dozens of insurance companies to maximize consumer benefit, not the company.

Location:

NY Insurance Hub Agency

125 Wolf Rd., Ste. 404

Albany, NY 12205

518-783-0105