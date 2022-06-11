Kayla Harrison, Manager, Thinks Fighter Can’t Sell PPV Against MMA Star, Cris Cyborg

Fans who have been hoping a showdown with MMA’s only Grand Slam Champion, Cris Cyborg, and 2x Olympic Judo Gold Medalist and PFL Tournament Champion, Kayla Harrison, may have received a bit of bad news when MMA Manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told fans, “This Fight will probably never happen,” before going on to say that even he wouldn’t pay $70.00 to buy the fight, continuing to say that average people are not going to buy it.

Kayla Harrison who is a 2x Olympic Champion and PFL Tournament winner first turned professional in 2018 and is currently 13-0 in her career, however her “star potential”’ has yet to crossover and connect with fans. Despite being verified on her Social Media Platforms, and having significant promotional pushes on the ESPN Network and the ESPN + platforms during both of her PFL Tournament runs, in addition to the exposure from her two Olympic Games, her overall social engagement suggest she still needs further crossover exposure before being able to headline any PayPerView capable of brining in ‘Average People’ when looking at her managers statements. With less than 50,000 followers on Twitter, under 175,000 follows on Instagram and only a couple of thousand subscribers on her YouTube Channel it would appear that her Manager Ali Abdelaziz has done the analytics of her social engagements, overall trend history, and development to see that the 2x PFL Tournament Champion still needs an A side to help promote the event. Currently, Kayla Harrison does not have one video on YouTube fight related with over a million views.

Ali Abdelaziz went on to say that Kayla doesn’t need Cyborg to prove anything to anyone, going on to mention that the PFL star is getting paid 7 figures every fight to beat “whatever they are going to give her” – giving fans the implication that she is very comfortable facing opponent below her level regardless of name recognition, and putting PFL in a precarious position as they have already announced they plan to launch a PPV division of their promotion with her being schedule as one of the first athletes to have an event built around her.

Cyborg, who is one of the only proven draws in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, has a history of over 18 years of producing some of the biggest fights in the history of the sport of MMA. Even before winning a World Championship, Cyborg was establishing herself as one of the sports biggest draws, let’s take a quick look at her history. She currently has a combined Verified Social Media of over 3 Million Followers (compare that to Kayla’s 225K supporters).

Despite Kayla Harrison promoting herself by wearing a gimmick to her last fights media day in a hope that fans and media members would ask her about a “Fight with Cyborg,” the 2x PFL Champion, Kayla Harrison, now seems content with being a “Legend Ducker” as Cyborg most recently posted on her social media.