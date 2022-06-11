Hong Kong – Red flag lowered at Cheung Chau Tung Wan Beach

Red flag lowered at Cheung Chau Tung Wan Beach **********************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (June 11) that the red flag at Cheung Chau Tung Wan Beach in Islands District has been lowered and the beach has been reopened.





The beach was temporarily closed earlier on after sightings of dead fish from unidentified sources.