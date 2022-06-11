Hong Kong – FSO alerts public to deceptive advertisements purported to be interviews with FS

FSO alerts public to deceptive advertisements purported to be interviews with FS ********************************************************************************



The Financial Secretary’s Office (FSO) today (June 11) appealed to members of the public for heightened vigilance against deceptive advertisements circulating online, purported to be interviews with the Financial Secretary (FS). The FSO solemnly clarified that it has never issued or authorised such advertisements. The FS has never conducted the so-called interviews on fictitious articles and the remarks in the relevant fake articles are all fictitious.





The FSO recently noted some deceptive advertisements and websites on some online news portals and in social media which carry the FS’s name and news photos. Such advertisements lure users to click and take them to suspicious transaction platforms. A spokesman for the FSO urged the public not to visit any suspicious websites via those advertisements or provide personal information to unknown websites.





The FSO has reported the incident to the Police for follow-up investigation.