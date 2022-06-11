Shri Rao Inderjit Singh to inaugurate National Conference on Competition Law under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of Ministry of Corporate Affairs tomorrow





The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is organising a National Conference on Competition Law as part of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Iconic Week celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) tomorrow in New Delhi.





Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics & Programme Implementation; Planning and MoS, Corporate Affairs will deliver the inaugural address as the Chief Guest.





Shri Singh will release a film on the journey of CCI, advocacy booklets in regional languages, and a special issue of CCI’s quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, and felicitate winners of the essay and quiz competitions.





Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, MCA, will deliver the special address, while Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson CCI, in his address will spell out the various initiatives taken by CCI.





The conference will also feature two technical sessions on ‘Emerging Issues in Antitrust Enforcement’ and ‘Emerging Issues in Regulation of Combinations’, which will have representation from diverse sectors.





The session on ‘Emerging Issues in Antitrust Enforcement’ will be chaired by Dr. Sangeeta Verma, Member, CCI. Ms. Nisha Poddar, Editor, CNBC TV18, will be the moderator of the session.





The session on ‘Emerging Issues in Regulation of Combinations’ will be chaired by Shri Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi, Member, CCI, and moderated by Shri Arijit Barman, Deputy Resident Editor, The Economic Times.





AKAM celebrations were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in March 2021 and marks the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in August 2022. The AKAM celebrations are slated to take place till August 2023.





