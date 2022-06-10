IBBI to hold Conference on “Entrepreneurship Liberty: Freedom of Entry, Competition and Exit” and IP Conclave under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow





Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is organising a one-day iconic event on 10th June 2022 at the Habitat Centre, New Delhi, to mark the glorious conclusion of the on-going celebrations across 75 locations across the country, to trace the journey of reforms in the three stages of a business.





Markets need freedom, broadly, at three stages of a business – to start a business (free entry), to continue the business (free competition) and to discontinue the business (free exit). The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 offers a market directed, time bound mechanism for resolution of insolvency, wherever possible, or exit, wherever required, and thereby ensures the ultimate freedom, the freedom to exit, facilitating ease of doing business.





Hon’ble Justice Ashok Bhushan Chairperson, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will grace the occasion as Chief Guest. Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India; and Shri Praveen Kumar, DG & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs will be the Guests of Honour at the event. The Conference shall be followed by a half day Insolvency Professional Conclave.





Further Shri Dharmender Singh Hon’ble Member (Judicial), National Company Law Tribunal; Shri Avinash K. Srivastava Hon’ble Member (Technical), National Company Law Tribunal; Shri Anant Barua Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India Shri Satish Kumar Gupta Insolvency Professional; Shri Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri MD & CEO, National E-Governance Services Ltd.; Shri Kapil Mantri Head M&A, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.; Shri Amarjit Singh Chandhiok Senior Advocate; President, INSOL India ; Shri Shardul Shroff Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and CS Alka Kapoor, COO ICSI IIP will also address the participants at the event.





A publication titled, “Anusandhaan: Exploring New Perspectives on Insolvency” containing 26 research papers that emerged out of an international research conference organized by IBBI and IIM Ahmedabad recently is also scheduled to be released during the inaugural session of the Conference.





Large number of stakeholders of the IBC ecosystem, from across the country, including insolvency professionals, registered valuers, economists, financial creditors, service providers, researchers, students, professionals, regulators, academia and government officers are expected to join the Conference both in physical well as online mode.





Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Since the beginning of AKAM celebrations which was started on 12th March, 2021 by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. IBBI has organized several activities and events as part of the Mahotsav.





