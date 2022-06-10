For the twelfth time in a row: HELLA is voted “Best Brand” at ETM Readers’ Awards

Lippstadt – WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 9, 2022

HELLA, an internationally positioned automotive supplier and a company of the Group FORVIA, has once again – and for the twelfth time in succession – been voted Best Brand in this years readers choice of the ETM publishing house. A total of around 6,000 readers of the magazines trans aktuell, lastauto omnibus, FERNFAHRER and eurotransport.de voted for their respective favourites in a total of 29 different categories. In the lighting category, HELLA won by a clear margin: Overall, around 58 percent of the participants in the readers choice here gave HELLA their vote, one of the top values this year.





We are very pleased about this award and the great trust that customers have in our brand. Our goal is to offer high-quality products and services that provide customers with clear added value. The fact that we are now able to accept the award once again and by a large margin is confirmation of our work, says Jörg Harjes, Head of Marketing Independent Aftermarket at HELLA. For us, clear customer focus is and remains the measure of all things. In recent years, we have therefore further expanded our digital communication channels, among other things. With them, we help our customers to quickly and easily find the right products for the respective application. In this way, we have created additional added value and further increased customer loyalty. We will consistently build on this in the coming years.





EuroTransportMedia (ETM) is a leading trade publisher for commercial vehicles. Since 1997, it has annually called on commercial vehicle professionals to vote for their favourite models and brands in the disciplines Best Brand, Best Truck, Best Van and Best Bus. The ETM Award is considered an important indicator and benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry.