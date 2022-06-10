Stephan Reiff to take over as Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad.

WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Stephan Reiff will take over as Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad on 1 July 2022 and will be responsible for the brands global sales and marketing activities.



Mr. Reiff is an experienced sales and product expert, who has held various leading positions at BMW and MINI in sales steering, product and price planning as well as aftersales. From 2015 to 2019 Mr. Reiff was Head of Aftersales at BMW North America and therefore responsible for developing the service business. Then he played a major role during the development phase of the new NCAR  the new cluster architecture of the so called Neuen Klasse  and thus significantly drove forward the transformation towards sustainable mobility within the BMW Group. Recently Mr. Reiff was in charge of retail steering and dealer development of the brand BMW for the Europe region. He started out at the BMW Group in 2003 in organizational development. Stephan Reiff will succeed



Dr. Alexander W. Wehr.





Dr. Alexander W. Wehr is moving to Belgium and is to become President and CEO of BMW Group Belux. He will succeed Eddy Haesendonck who decided to leave the BMW Group. Due to his extensive international sales expertise, Alexander Wehr is ideally suited to continue the success story of this region, especially in terms of advancing and digitalizing BMW Group sales processes. Before his position at BMW Motorrad, Alexander Wehr was President and CEO of BMW Group Latin America in addition to holding other positions. He started out at the BMW Group in 1997 as the Product Manager of the BMW Z8.