Stephan Reiff to take over as Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad.

Dr. Alexander W. Wehr will become President and CEO of BMW Group Belux.
WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 9, 2022
Stephan Reiff will take over as Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW Motorrad on 1 July 2022 and will be responsible for the brands global sales and marketing activities.
Mr. Reiff is an experienced sales and product expert, who has held various leading positions at BMW and MINI in sales steering, product and price planning as well as aftersales. From 2015 to 2019 Mr. Reiff was Head of Aftersales at BMW North America and therefore responsible for developing the service business. Then he played a major role during the development phase of the new NCAR the new cluster architecture of the so called Neuen Klasse and thus significantly drove forward the transformation towards sustainable mobility within the BMW Group. Recently Mr. Reiff was in charge of retail steering and dealer development of the brand BMW for the Europe region. He started out at the BMW Group in 2003 in organizational development. Stephan Reiff will succeed
Dr. Alexander W. Wehr.
Dr. Alexander W. Wehr is moving to Belgium and is to become President and CEO of BMW Group Belux. He will succeed Eddy Haesendonck who decided to leave the BMW Group. Due to his extensive international sales expertise, Alexander Wehr is ideally suited to continue the success story of this region, especially in terms of advancing and digitalizing BMW Group sales processes. Before his position at BMW Motorrad, Alexander Wehr was President and CEO of BMW Group Latin America in addition to holding other positions. He started out at the BMW Group in 1997 as the Product Manager of the BMW Z8.
The BMW Group
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the worlds leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.
In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.
The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.
