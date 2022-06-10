Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa Skin Supplements are Available on OneLavi.com

Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day and Night Spa skincare supplements are available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.

“We developed skincare supplements to give you 24-hour protection,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Our products are available to consumers from throughout the U.S.”

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day and Night Spa skincare supplements are available to consumers just when they are concentrating on their health more than ever before.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70 percent of American adults used dietary supplements,” she added. “In 2021, that number jumped to 80 percent. Consumers are looking to health supplements to help them get and stay healthy.”

Skincare products are a big part of the increased use of dietary supplements.

Grandview Research reports that the global women’s health and beauty supplements market is expected to increase by almost 5 percent annually through 2028.

“The report says women are taking a proactive approach to skincare,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Instead of dealing with skin conditions when they occur, women are taking a preventative strategy by adding vitamins, botanicals, and minerals to their daily health regimen.”

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day and Night Spa skincare supplements are the perfect choice for today’s consumers who are looking to prevent skincare issues before they happen.

Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day Spa supplement keeps your skin safe from freezing temperatures, heat waves, pollution, and other pollutants, while the Night Spa rejuvenates and hydrates the skin during the night.

Ingredients in the Day Spa supplement include natural antioxidants from guava, amla-plant, and microalgae to moisturize your skin. The Night Spa contains pomegranate and gluten-free wheat ceramides to help rejuvenate the skin during the night.

“We entered the U.S. market because we have a product that helps your skin look radiant and healthy,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “The timing of our product launch just happens at a time when consumers are taking a preventative approach to their skin health. Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day and Night Spa is the perfect match for today’s consumers.”

To purchase Bloom Beauty Essence’s® Day and Night Spa, visit OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Bloom Beauty Essence®. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Bloom Beauty Essence®

R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company, developed Bloom Beauty Essence® skincare products that are natural and powerful nutritional supplements for your skin.