Why Instagram Beauty Influencer Recommends CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel for Daily Sensitive Skin Care

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Beaustar and Instagram influencer Hana reviewed CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel, an intensive hydrating skin barrier repair gel from Dr. Raymond Labs with her nearly eight thousand Instagram followers. CURECODE is the world’s first ever “smart” skin care line with Neuromide, a patented formula that stimulates the skin’s built-in calming system to speed up hydration and soothing as it strengthens the skin barrier.

“My skin gets very red and dry. I’ve really needed something that will cool down my skin and calm it, as well as moisturize. That’s why I tried CURECODE Soothing Relief Gel,” Hana wrote. “After using the gel, my skin felt a dramatic difference in calmness. I definitely recommend it… After applying it, my dry skin looks definitely well cared for.”

Hana emphasized in her review that because her skin gets extremely dry, she did not rely on the gel alone for moisturizer, but she did acknowledge that CURECODE Soothing Gel is definitely hydrating for dry skin and enthusiastically recommends it to anyone with dry, sensitive skin, and for anyone who needs to strengthen their skin barrier.

“Refreshing, moisturizing, soothing and strengthening the skin barrier,…suitable for daily care. I introduced it as a recommended product for a summer moisturizing cream especially for those with sensitive skin. Powerful with soothing cream and barrier strengthening cream. It’s such a good product that I say ‘use this’. Those of you who have trouble with redness or troubles with sensitive skin, I think you should try it” she wrote in conclusion.

In addition to the patented Neuromide that delivers a long-chain ceramide deep into the skin barrier to strengthen and repair it from the inside, CureCode Soothing Relief Gel contains prebiotics and postbiotics to foster a healthy skin microbiome, and St. John’s Wort, an herb used for centuries to treat damaged skin because of its soothing, calming properties. Xylitol helps to bring own skin’s surface temperature.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.