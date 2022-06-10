The Most-awaited Digital Marketplace



First phase of Daily Nickel will be launched with a top-notch community feature to make connecting global simple!





Communities – Now build or join relevant communities to increase your reach and promote your skills to earn living. Accessible to everyone, more secure to communicate with relevant crowds and establish a most-secured payment process. This allows users to promote their skills and services on-demand seamlessly, to find the right opportunity and more collaborations.





Team Daily Nickel also boasts about the technical competence of the product as it is built with in-depth research and incorporated with high-end algorithms to provide top-notch experience to the users. The key usp of the product is its secured platform and management, built with deep encryptions, as It allows users to communicate and make transactions with ease and secured.





DailyNickel is now live on Appstore/Playstore/Desktop. Join now to avail early-bird privileges and more benefits. Sign up with DailyNickel at www.dailynickel.com or download the app.





For more information about the product please visit www.dailynickel.com. For media enquiries contact info ( @ ) dailynickel dot com

