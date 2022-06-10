The Most-awaited Digital Marketplace

First phase of Daily Nickel will be launched with a top-notch community feature to make connecting global simple!
Communities – Now build or join relevant communities to increase your reach and promote your skills to earn living. Accessible to everyone, more secure to communicate with relevant crowds and establish a most-secured payment process. This allows users to promote their skills and services on-demand seamlessly, to find the right opportunity and more collaborations.
Team Daily Nickel also boasts about the technical competence of the product as it is built with in-depth research and incorporated with high-end algorithms to provide top-notch experience to the users. The key usp of the product is its secured platform and management, built with deep encryptions, as It allows users to communicate and make transactions with ease and secured.
DailyNickel is now live on Appstore/Playstore/Desktop. Join now to avail early-bird privileges and more benefits. Sign up with DailyNickel at www.dailynickel.com or download the app.
For more information about the product please visit www.dailynickel.com. For media enquiries contact info ( @ ) dailynickel dot com
###