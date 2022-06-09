San Francisco’s Leading Arts-Integrated Preschool Celebrates 4 Decades with Growth and Fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO – June 7, 2022 – PRLog — Russian Hill School, a San Francisco-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrates 40 years serving the San Francisco Bay Area community with arts-integrated early childhood education, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. This event aims to raise funds for the expansion of programming that will support the educational experience of both students and their parents. This event is the school’s primary fundraising event for the year.

Serving SF since 1981, Russian Hill School addresses the social, emotional, and educational needs of children through an innovative arts and project-based curriculum. The annual fundraising event serves as an introduction to new programming that will continue the school’s goals of holistic child and family development, fostering creativity, and building a well-rounded love of learning starting from the transition to parenthood.

The expansion of offerings provided by RHS includes New Parent Support Groups, Parent/Caregiver and Me classes, Dr. John Gottman’s Bringing Home Baby Seminar, K-2 after school enrichment classes, and most notably the new toddler program, RHS Littles: Directed by Teacher Kirsten Hove, early childhood educator and RHS Alum.

“It’s impossible to truly appreciate everything that makes Russian Hill so special when your child is at the school,” shares RHS parent, Rickie Milmoe. “It is only after he or she graduates and goes on to other wonderful schools that you realize the quality of the small classroom instruction, the individualized approach to teaching each and every one of our children, the unmatched quality of the artwork they bring home, and the social skills gained in the mixed-age classroom.”

The annual fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Presidio Golf Course Clubhouse, starting at 6:30 PM. The event features a live art auction, wine vault auction, cocktail reception and catered dinner. Participants are requested to make their reservation online at https://rhs.ejoinme.org/ sponsorships2022; where donations and sponsorship opportunities are also accepted.

“At RHS we are passionate about early years learning and supporting families from day one. It is a true joy to help foster lifelong friendships and community connections within our great city,” said Kate Threlfall PhD, RHS parent and Co-Director.

When Teacher Bonnie founded RHS over 40 years ago it was second nature as a trained educator and fine artist to blend the two. Four decades later the research has caught up and we know that integrating the arts with academics through a project based approach creates an artful, joyous, and play filled preschool experience that enhances learning, self esteem, and self efficacy. It is truly exciting to witness student growth and foundational social and emotional learning in these early years; there is so much of it to behold. We are thrilled to see the dream of expanding RHS programming come to fruition so that we can support diverse family systems from the very beginning, the transition to parenthood.”