Kappa Foundation of Charlotte launches exciting new partnership with NC Outward Bound School

Partnership named “Ed Watson Kappa League Adventurers” promoting youth leadership and development through challenge and discovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – June 8, 2022 – PRLog — The Kappa Foundation of Charlotte (Foundation) is pleased to announce an exciting multi-year partnership with North Carolina Outward Bound School (NCOBS) that will aim to enrich the lives of local young men through learning and adventure via the dynamic leadership programs offered by NCOBS. The partnership, referred to as the “Ed Watson Kappa League Adventurers” program, will specifically focus its efforts on the young men of the Foundation’s Guide Right Program. Those young men will be encouraged to participate in various outdoor enrichment activities offered by NCOBS and also provided the access, resources and support to be successful in the program.

Participants in NCOBS programs as Ed Watson Kappa League Adventurers, will be fully supported in terms of gear and other basic necessities – where there is a will, the Foundation wants to ensure there is a way. As such, the Foundation has independently designated $3,000 of its own discretionary funds to further support the Ed Watson Kappa League Adventurers.

The aims and mission of the Foundation and NCOBS align almost perfectly towards the ultimate goal of making positive changes in young people’s lives. Foundation past President (Lance Johnson) remarked, “We are absolutely thrilled to establish this partnership and to honor our dear friend and fraternity Brother, Ed Watson. Ed embraced life to the fullest and really charged everyone he came across to challenge themselves to be better in all aspects of life, but particularly around health, wellness, travel and adventure. He was truly an inspiration to us all. We lost Ed in Feb, 2021 but his spirit lives on through this family, friends and all the lives he touched in his time on this earth.”

NCOBS Charlotte Program Manager, Alexys J. Taylor, has worked with the Foundation over the past year to scope out a partnership that encourages and facilitates young black men’s participation in NCOBS’s outstanding programs. “NCOBS changed my life and way of thinking over 15 years ago when I attended high school in Charlotte. I’m delighted that the young Black men of The Kappa Foundation of Charlotte will have an opportunity to embark on an NCOBS wilderness course,” says Taylor.

The local Charlotte Guide Right program is a part of the national Guide Right program organized by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated and its local chapters – the Charlotte Alumni Chapter is one of the largest and most active chapters in the Fraternity.

The Kappa Foundation of Charlotte – Foundation Mission: Fostering exceptional achievement by young men in our community through diligent role modeling, mentoring, structured involvement and open access to economic scholarship and resources. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and primarily serves as the philanthropic and charitable arm of the Charlotte Alumni Chapter of the Fraternity. If you would like to learn more about the Foundation, please visit http://www.kfoclt.org.

North Carolina Outward Bound School – NCOBS Mission: To change lives through challenge and discovery. North Carolina Outward Bound School (NCOBS) is a nonprofit educational organization that serves people of all ages and backgrounds through challenging learning expeditions that focus on character development, leadership, and service. For 55 years, it has been a leading provider of experiential and outdoor education. Outward Bound helps individuals and teams discover their strength of character and an aptitude for leadership needed to serve others in their community and care for the world around them. NCOBS is a part of a network of Outward Bound schools in the U.S. and all over the world.

Find out more: http://www.ncobs.org.