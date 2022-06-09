Mike Kelly, Senior Enterprise Business Analyst with Barry-Wehmiller to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Accounts Receivable and Cashflow Automation LIVE Webcast



About Mike Kelly



While currently the Senior Enterprise Business Analyst, Mike has worn many hats in his 27 years at Barry-Wehmiller  including more than ten years as their Enterprise Director of IT Applications. He currently works on all projects related to Financial processes and ERP integrations  and has been the primary contact at BW for their three years on Cashbook.





About Barry-Wehmiller



Barry-Wehmiller is a diversified global supplier of engineering consulting and manufacturing technology for the packaging, corrugating, sheeting and paper-converting industries. By blending people-centric leadership with disciplined operational strategies and purpose-driven growth, Barry-Wehmiller has become a $3 billion organization with 12,000 team members united by a common belief: to use the power of business to build a better world. CEO Bob Chapman shares the story of the companys transformation in his book, Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family. To learn more, go to barrywehmiller.com.





Event Summary



Automating the order-to-cash cycle ends with cash being received. However, thats not the true end to the process. Its the beginning of the next cycle of collections or deductions management or your treasury teams bank reconciliation process. Achieving consistent cash flow in your organization is the key to a successful business.





Having a global cash application tool that can be used for automating all the inbound and outbound cash, keeping track of your bank balances, and reconciling them too, while being tightly integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and bank data will ensure your company is a leader, not a laggard in cash management.





About The Knowledge Group



