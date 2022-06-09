Spektrum Capital Announces Mr. Yossi Moussari joining the Board of Advisors



Yossi Moussari is the Founder & CEO of Israel based YM Due Diligence Services with over 20+ years in Financial services helping to raise USD 240+ Million capital, and M&A Services. YM Due Diligence Services supports companies before and during an M&A and fundraising processes, saving expensive resources and time by helping top management throughout the intensive process and ensuring a shorter, efficient, and successful Round. The services allow companies to present financial and Business information to potential buyersInvestors in the clearest manner possible to ensure an efficient M&A or fundraising process.





Yossi is connected extensively with innovative Healthcare, Biotech, Cybersecurity, FinTech and other Technology companies in Israel and helps them with due diligence, creating professional Data room (VDR), Financial projections, investor presentations and CFO Services.





Spektrum Capital is excited to work with Yossi Moussari and plans to leverage his extensive knowledge of the start-up and R&D eco-system of Israel for the benefit of the client companies and investors of Spektrum Capital.





Commenting on his joining the Advisory Board of Spektrum Capital, Yossi said I am honored to be part of the Advisory Board of Spektrum Capital and serve as the Partner and connection to the Israeli Technology market. We are keen to support mature great Israeli companies that looking for a significant financial, and strategic investments and relationships in the near future.





Spektrum Capital expects to leverage the deep industry knowledge, and domain experience of their Board of Advisors to enrich and support their client business leaders and investment/lender partners in their growth, transformation, and financial journey.





About Spektrum Capital Advisors, LLC:



Spektrum Capital Advisors, LLC is a boutique Investment Bank that provides tailored Financial Solutions to mid-market (MM) business enterprises.





Spektrum offers advisory services in the areas of



 Mergers and Acquisitions,



 Private Placement of Securities like Equity, Debt, and Tokens



 Strategic Advisory Services





www.spektrumcapital.com



June 7,2022

