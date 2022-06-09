Perle Launches 10-Port Industrial Managed Switches

Perle Systems, a global manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, today announced IDS-710 Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches that are packed with functionality inside a tiny DIN Rail enclosure. With advanced performance and real-time deterministic network operation, these Industrial-grade Switches are designed to stand up to extreme temperatures, surges, vibrations, and shocks found in industrial automation, government, military, oil and gas, mining, and outdoor applications. They are rugged fan-less switches that are hardened to provide superior reliability in operating temperatures from -40 to 70°C.

“With support for both fiber and copper networks and an extremely small chassis, the IDS-710 will fit into any space.” – John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems

Designed to enable configuration, monitoring, and management of industrial LANs, the enterprise-grade features include:

– PROFINET and Modbus TCP protocol support for monitoring and device management

– Ring Protocol MRP (IEC 62439-2) for <10ms recovery time

– STP/RSTP/MSTP for network redundancy

– Advanced Security and IT management including TACACS+, RADIUS, 802.1x, SSH, SNMPv3, and HTTPS

– IEEE 1588 V1 and V2 PTP for microsecond accuracy

– 8 x 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ethernet Ports

– 2 x SFP Slots supporting 1G/2.5G Fiber or 10/100/1000Base-T

Perle only uses high-end components from the leading chip manufacturers to ensure durability and reliability. In addition, all units have a corrosion-resistant aluminum case and dual redundant power input with reverse polarity and overload protection.