Axaipay Offers Zero Transaction Fee for SMEs to Accept FPX Transactions

The home-grown payment service provider Axaipay today announced that local small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) will enjoy zero transaction fee when accepting FPX from their online customers through Axaipay.

Axaipay offers Axaipay eComPay, a payment solution that facilitate websites and mobile applications to accept multiple payment methods including credit card, debit card, FPX and e-money securely anytime, anywhere.

The merchant can enjoy zero transaction fee of FPX when they subscribe Axaipay eComPay Business Account before 31 August 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many impacts to SMEs in the country. Digital transformation is one of the keys to surviving the current crisis. We hope our zero-transaction fee initiative can continue support for SMEs efforts to leverage digital payment to improve their operation efficiency and expand into new markets,” says Founder and CEO of Axaipay, Terry Yee.

“As per our company motto – Shapes Cashless Business With Care, we will continue to take collaborative personalized approach to solving complex problems for our merchants and ecosystem partners,” Terry added.