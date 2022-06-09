Ohi Partners with Recharge to Offer Faster and More Flexible Subscription Delivery

Ohi, the next-generation instant commerce platform that enables brands to meet their customers’ expectations of superfast delivery in under two hours, today announced that it has partnered with Recharge, the leader in subscription e-commerce, to offer faster and more flexible subscription deliveries. The integration will enable the more than 15,000 brands that use Recharge to partner with Ohi to offer an even better user experience to their customers in all 12 major metro areas Ohi serves.

Recharge and Ohi brand partners will now be able to reduce subscriber churn by positioning inventory closer to customers’ doorsteps across a nationwide network of micro-fulfillment centers, allowing subscribers to choose a four-hour delivery window, any day of the week, so they can get their subscription order exactly when they want it.

In addition to providing delivery scheduling flexibility and convenience to existing subscribers, brands will also be able to leverage Ohi’s hyperlocal fulfillment services to increase conversion among first-time subscribers by offering ultrafast, two-hour or same-day delivery to customers on their first order.

“Savvy brands know that subscription services can turn occasional and onetime purchasers into long-term, loyal customers and that pairing subscriptions with instant commerce options makes the customer experience even better,” said Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Ohi. “We’re thrilled to partner with Recharge to fulfill their brand partners’ ultrafast local delivery needs and enhance their subscription offerings with our seamless and convenient post-purchase experience.”

“We’re committed to helping our merchants accelerate their growth through subscriptions, which turn transactions into deeper and more meaningful customer relationships,” said Leya Leydiker, Director of Technology Partnerships at Recharge. “With this integration, we’re helping brands cost-effectively elevate their subscription services by utilizing Ohi’s nationwide network of micro-fulfillment centers. Our merchants can now reduce their shipping costs and operate more sustainably by positioning inventory closer to their subscribers in major metro areas, so they can meet their customers’ scheduling needs, even last-minute.”

Ohi enables brands to offer best-in-class post-purchase experiences while maintaining control of their brand story, data and customer relationships. The company’s inventory and order management platform provides item-level demand intelligence that lets brands optimally position inventory across Ohi’s network of micro-fulfillment centers, closer to their end customers’ doorsteps. Ohi supports more sustainable e-commerce operations by using reusable, environmentally friendly packaging and offering a carbon-neutral fulfillment option to its brand partners and their customers.

For more information, visit Ohi.com.

About Recharge

Recharge is the leading subscription management solution, helping ecommerce merchants of all sizes launch and scale subscription offerings. Recharge’s subscription billing and payment management solutions are designed to help merchants grow by increasing revenue and customer lifetime value while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers subscriptions for more than 50 million subscribers across 15,000 merchants, including fast-growing brands such as Verve Coffee, Bokksu, Who Gives A Crap, Keap Candles, Geologie and Bumpin Blends. Recharge is a remote-first company with more than 500 team members across 15 countries. For more information, visit https://rechargepayments.com/

Press contact: press@rechargeapps.com

About Ohi

Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer and enterprise brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust micro-warehousing platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant or scheduled delivery experience to their customers.