Introducing Salt City Grant for Growth

Three of Utah’s leading marketing experts are excited to announce their collaboration effort, Salt City Grant for Growth- a 3-month, $30,000 marketing sesrvices grant for small business owners that are looking for high-level consulting and who are ready to handle growth!

Eligible candidates can apply now through June 30th to get the marketing skills, secrets, and strategies needed to scale in 2022 and beyond. PLUS, take advantage of one-on-one coaching from Cali Warner of Capture Haus, Lydia Martinez of Elle Marketing and Events, and Corinne Hone of Hone Your Social. Applicants can apply for additional one on one coaching as well.

“I’m excited to offer up my social media expertise through the Salt City Grant for Growth initiative because no business owner is an island – and no one has to go it alone,” said Corinne Hone, Hone Your Social. “When we work together, we can go further, faster, and make more of an impact in this world.”

The Salt City Grant for Growth is for your business if you:

are a Utah based, Wasatch-front business owner located in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, or Utah County

have a business that is at least 2 years old

have a WordPress or Shopify Website and at least 1 social media channel

are comfortable being the public ‘face of the brand’

“Having the right people around you is essential to growing a successful business to the next level,” said Cali Warner, Capture Haus. “Being someone who was guided, mentored, inspired and uplifted by great people in my own business journey, I am grateful to be able to pass it forward and help amplify the dreams of others.

This hands-on, fast-paced grant is a combination of consulting, strategy, design, development, content creation, and implementation – everything you need to generate unparalleled growth for your small business in 2022 and beyond.

“When I started my business, I was so fortunate to have some amazing people supporting me – from mentors, coaches, fellow entrepreneurs, and clients,” said Lydia Martinez, Elle Marketing and Events. “All of whom helped me when I was new at this gig. I really understood marketing, but I didn’t know how to be a business owner. They helped me through the crazy roller-coaster ups and downs and their generosity is literally the reason I’m in business today. I love this entrepreneurial community and it only makes sense to pay it forward now!”

About Capture Haus

As freelance photography morphed into a photo and video-marketing production house, Cali Warner now serves small businesses, restaurant franchises and companies locally and internationally. Capture Haus specializes in video marketing strategy and brand photography, creating stunning imagery for small businesses worldwide. Video is great, but video with strategy aligning with your growth goals- that’s where video becomes video assets. Pictures really say a thousand words, and every business is REALLY in the business of telling stories.

Visit Capture Haus here: http://capturehaus.com/

About Elle Marketing and Events

Lydia Martinez is the founder and CEO of Elle Marketing and Events. Lydia launched what was to become Elle Marketing 2009 purely as a consulting business on the side. In 2015 she left her corporate career to become a full-time entrepreneur. Since 2015, Elle Marketing has grown into a full-service creative marketing agency with a team of 25.

Visit Elle Marketing and Events here: https://www.ellemarketingandevents.com/

About Hone Your Social

Founded by Corinne Hone in 2019, Hone Your Social is a social media agency that helps busy business owners streamline their social media, share strategic content consistently and connect with their audience on a deeper level to drive conversions.

Visit Hone Your Social here: https://honeyoursocial.com/

