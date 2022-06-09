Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on Prime Minister





His Excellency Hossein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is on an official visit to India, paid a courtesy call today on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.





Welcoming the dignitary, Prime Minister warmly recalled the long-standing civilizational and cultural links between India and Iran. The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Prime Minister stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-COVID era.





Prime Minister requested the Iran Foreign Minister to also transmit his greetings to His Excellency President Ebrahim Raisi, and looked forward to meeting the President of Iran at an early date.





