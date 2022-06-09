First Recipient of USD School of Law/Stacey Curry-CGS3 Diversity Scholarship Named

CGS3 has awarded its inaugural Diversity Scholarship to Kula in an amount of $10,000 in support of her law education.
The University of San Diego (USD) School of Law/Stacey Curry-CGS3 Diversity Scholarship named in honor of Stacey Curry, a former CGS3 employee who suffered a tragic fatal accident in 2018 was created and funded by the partners at CGS3 to recognize a USD law student who demonstrates academic merit, financial need and an interest in increasing diversity in the legal profession.
“We are incredibly honored to recognize Gabrielas academic and personal achievements with this scholarship. While we received many worthy applications, we are certain that shes the perfect representative of CGS3s mission to honor the memory of Stacey Curry with this well-earned award,” said Sean Southard, a CGS3 founding partner.
Kula, who plans to graduate in 2023, is from Manhattan Beach, California and is interested in practicing law in a transactional field. She hopes to one day be a law professor. She is involved with the Law Students for Cross-Racial Understanding and the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association (APALSA).
