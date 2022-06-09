First Recipient of USD School of Law/Stacey Curry-CGS3 Diversity Scholarship Named



CGS3 has awarded its inaugural Diversity Scholarship to Kula in an amount of $10,000 in support of her law education.





The University of San Diego (USD) School of Law/Stacey Curry-CGS3 Diversity Scholarship  named in honor of Stacey Curry, a former CGS3 employee who suffered a tragic fatal accident in 2018  was created and funded by the partners at CGS3 to recognize a USD law student who demonstrates academic merit, financial need and an interest in increasing diversity in the legal profession.





“We are incredibly honored to recognize Gabrielas academic and personal achievements with this scholarship. While we received many worthy applications, we are certain that shes the perfect representative of CGS3s mission to honor the memory of Stacey Curry with this well-earned award,” said Sean Southard, a CGS3 founding partner.





Kula, who plans to graduate in 2023, is from Manhattan Beach, California and is interested in practicing law in a transactional field. She hopes to one day be a law professor. She is involved with the Law Students for Cross-Racial Understanding and the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association (APALSA).





