Introducing My Mini Cosmo: Non-toxic Beauty Products for Kids to Enjoy, and Parents Feel Safe to Buy

Every parent has been there; at the drugstore and something catches a little one’s eye, captivating them to beg mommy or daddy for the sparkly lipstick containing potentially harmful ingredients like lead and aluminum. Luckily, My Mini Cosmo has offered a kid-friendly, parent-friendly, and wallet-friendly solution by creating a line of kid’s beauty products designed to continue a child’s curious stage in life as they explore dress-up and imaginative activities!

My Mini Cosmo’s product line was created out of love for whimsical fun while keeping the safety of children in mind throughout every step of the process. The Canadian brand currently sells lip balms and nail polishes, with plans for more product launches in the near future. While My Mini Cosmo is already popular in premium retail chains throughout Singapore and China, they’re hoping to get in touch with parents worldwide who are in search of cosmetic products that cater to child safety.

These nourishing lip balms are infused with responsibly sourced beeswax and vitamin E for extra moisture and come in three colors: Peach Perfect, Citrus Treasure, and Coconut Crush. Formulated without Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum, and SLS, My Mini Cosmo ensures that each lipstick is moisturizing, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic. Little ones quickly become enthralled with the fun color-changing aspect of these colors; within seconds the subtle color develops into a more luminous shade based on the temperature of one’s skin. Every child will have a blast watching as their lips evolve into a fun shade right before their eyes.

My Mini Cosmo’s exclusive nail polish set features a gorgeous water-based collection with 10 summer colors like Watermelon Red and Bubble Gum Pink. The proprietary formula is cruelty-free, non-toxic, and simply peels off once dried; meaning, no more acetone polish removers, harmful chemical fumes, or harsh scrubbing is needed.

Taking home the Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center in 2019 and 2021, Parent’s Picks Award in 2021, and Best for Elementary School Award by the National Parenting Product Awards in 2021, My Mini Cosmo has rapidly become a must-have for parents of eager littles. My Mini Cosmo products are perfect for all types of precious moments: vacations, sleepovers, stocking stuffers, party favors, and more. Peruse their website and pick up a makeup bundle for any kiddo to try.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety while creating a generation of children empowered to be their unique selves; My Mini Cosmo’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about My Mini Cosmo, please visit: https://www.myminicosmo.com

About My Mini Cosmo

My Mini Cosmo is an AAPI-owned brand specializing in creating safe and clean beauty products for kids. Founded in 2019, My Mini Cosmo seeks to keep children safe and support parents’ concerns as their little ones grow and develop their sense of creativity and individuality. Featuring a line of lip balms, lipsticks, and nail polishes, My Mini Cosmo is non-toxic, cruelty-free, clean, and hypoallergenic to allow little ones to explore freely without harm.