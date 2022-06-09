Fashion start-up Cloudtailor to raise funds through investment platform Tyke Invest



The start-up will utilise the funds raised on the platform for fulfillment center, stores expansion, marketing, technology team building, and upgrading of its app.





Commenting on the collaboration with Tyke Invest, Susmitha Lakkakula, founder of Cloudtailor in a statement said, Weve received tremendous response in the past one year and its great to see our brand grow from strength to strength. With our collaboration with Tyke Invest, we look forward to investments from potential consumers, investors, community peers and all those who support and believe in the start-up economy.





We have a robust expansion strategy in the pipeline and this investment will play a prominent role in seeing our plans come to fruition, Lakkakula added.





Launched in December 2020 by Husband-and-Wife duo Susmitha Lakkakula & Rudra Pratap, Cloudtailor is a D2C mobile app that specializes in hyper-personalised women’s wear segment.





Earlier this year, the company had raised Pre Series A investments from 35North Ventures along with Mergerdomo.

###